Xiaomi Redmi Go with Android Oreo (Go Edition) is now official

Xiaomi has announced their first smartphone with Android Go Edition, the Redmi Go. A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi was posted announcing the phone but interestingly price and availability have not yet been disclosed. The Redmi Go is an entry-level smartphone which runs on Google's optimized Go Edition of Android 8.1 Oreo.

"GO" for something new! Today we're introducing the new #RedmiGo. RT if you'll be getting one #GoSmartDoMore pic.twitter.com/H9lPR9C5SmJanuary 29, 2019

Let's take a look at the specs:

The Redmi Go features a 5-inch HD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. There's 1GB of RAM onboard the phone with 8GB internal storage which is expandable. It has an 8MP rear camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front backed by the LED flash. It draws power from a 3,000mAh battery which is good enough for a phone under this budget. The Redmi Go supports dual SIM via the hybrid SIM card slot which houses two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card.

As one would make out of the specifications, the Redmi Go is not your average Xiaomi performer and is instead catered towards an entry-level segment of users, someone who is upgrading from a feature phone or to the ones looking for a secondary phone.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi Go

Xiaomi Redmi Go: price and availability

The price of the Redmi Go has not been revealed yet but there are rumors of it being around $90 which is a fairly nice price point. When and if it launches in India, we expect Xiaomi to price it well under the Rs 5,000-mark.