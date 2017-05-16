Xiaomi Mi WiFi Router 3C launched with four external antennae for Rs. 1,199

Chinese equipment manufacturer Xiaomi has added a new device called Mi WiFi Router 3C to its product portfolio. It was initially launched in China in August 2016. As the name suggests, it is a Wifi router designed for home and small enterprises. It is priced at Rs. 1,199 and will go on sale starting from 23rd May on Mi.com/in.

Mi Wifi Router 3C stands out from the crowd with its elegant and sleek design. It weighs 241g and measures 195x107mm. It comes with four external antennas (2X download and 2X upload) which can transmit the signal through barriers upto 80 meters. On the back, it has two 10 / 100M adaptive LAN ports, one 10 / 100M adaptive WAN port, factory settings button and a three-color LED indicator.

It can transmit the data at a maximum speed of 300Mbps. It is a single band router that operates in a 2.4GHz high-speed wi-fi band. Under the hood, it is equipped with a MediaTek MT7628 CPU coupled with 64MB DDR2 RAM, which Xiaomi claims is eight times more than RAM found on other routers. At a time, 64 devices can be seamlessly connected to the router. It comes with 16MB internal memory. The device runs on OpenWRT intelligent router operating system.

The router's settings can be tweaked using Mi Wi-Fi app which is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The app is loaded with various features like parental controls, Wi-Fi boost, real-time monitoring, scheduling reboots, QOS settings manager, an option to update the firmware, etc.

At this price point, we have little to complain about the router. It outwits other routers in the market with it four high-performance antennas.