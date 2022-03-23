Xiaomi 12 Ultra with a massive camera module might launch in May

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi 12 series in the global market. The series consisted of three smartphones - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and Xiaomi 12x. Now, the latest rumours have it that Xiaomi is planning to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra in China by May 2022.

The smartphone is going to be the successor of the Mi 11 Ultra that was launched last year. In a report published by PriceBaba, it has been mentioned that the China launch of the smartphone will be followed by the global debut, via tipster Mukul Sharma. The launch date of the device has not been confirmed until now.

What can we expect?

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The leaked renders of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra suggests that the smartphone will have a circular camera island consisting of four shooters. According to a leak, the smartphone brand has collaborated with camera-maker Leica to fine-tune the camera system for Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The camera system looks like an upgrade over the Pro variant of the series as it has a triple rear camera setup. Apart from that, a popular tipster Digital Chat Station tipped that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could come with an OLED display along with QHD+ resolution.

The device could also get a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. High chances are that the smartphone may draw power from a 4900mAh battery along with 120W fast charging support. We have already seen the same charging capacity in Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Speculations are that the smartphone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. This one by Snapdragon will be a successor of the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will most probably operate on the MIUI 13 based on the Android 12 operating system.

As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the device. We can expect to know more details regarding the device as the launch month approaches.

