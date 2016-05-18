The 8 biggest announcements from Google IO 2016

Next up, Google announced Allo and Duo, each of which will be available on iOS and Android. The former is a new messaging app that incorporates Google's search smarts into a rather traditional messaging framework. What sets it apart from the likes of Hangouts or iMessages are its predictive and assistive chops.

When someone sends you a message, Allo, over time, will be able to automatically provide some text responses that you tend to use within the context of your discussion. Google can also detect the little details in a picture, like whether it contains a pomeranian, a bernese mountain dog, or a plate of linguine with clams, to name a few of the examples shown off today. It will even offer end-to-end encrypted Incognito chat.

Touching on Duo, Google's take on FaceTime, it can be used as a supplement to Allo or by itself. The video calling software can gracefully scale video quality to create a consistent experience if your bandwidth gets choked during a chat session.

Additionally, it brings along a new feature called "Knock Knock", which shows who is on the other side before you pick up the Duo call. It's part creepy and magical, but I appreciate that it acts to give you a candid hint at what the caller is doing on the other side just before you answer.