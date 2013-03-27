Everything that's wrong with The Hobbit in four minutes

Now don't get us wrong. The Hobbit was okay. Sure it's a bit long, and the questionably-coiffed dwarves... well, we could've lived without quite so much singing.

And hey, we love the tech of it. HFR 3D? Sign us up. The impressive special effects? We give them the TechRadar thumbs up. No, we do. We really do.

But, plot-wise at least, you can't deny that there were some pretty ropey moments as Peter Jackson and co sought to stretch one short book into three three-hour films.

SEE?

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

From Gizmodo UK