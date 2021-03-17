Where to watch Adventure Time: stream every season online

Adventure Time is a fantasy and comedy animated series that originally aired on Cartoon Network. Read on to learn about the show and how to watch Adventure Time in your country.

How to watch Adventure Time online Air dates: 2010–2018 Total seasons: 10 (283 episodes), plus the hour-long specials Adventure Time: Distant Lands (4 episodes) Creators: Pendleton Ward Cast: Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Niki Yang, Hynden Walch, Olivia Olson, Tom Kenny Streaming options: HBO Max (US)| Sky Go (UK) | Binge (AUS)

The show follows Finn the Human and Jake the Dog on their adventures battling evil forces in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. Finn and Jake’s adventures often require them to save Princess Bubblegum from being kidnapped by the Ice King or to team up with the thousand-year-old vampire queen (and rocking bassist) Marceline.

During the show’s initial ten-season run, Adventure Time gathered a huge following among kids and adults alike for its unique humor, complex stories, and lovable characters. The series was so beloved that it was brought back for four hour-long specials called Adventure Time: Distant Lands and are also available to stream on HBO Max .

In this article, we’ll look at how to watch Adventure Time in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada, as well as recommend other great shows streaming on HBO Max.

How to watch Adventure Time online in the US

HBO Max has the streaming rights to all ten seasons of Adventure Time in the US. The four hour-long specials Adventure Time: Distant Lands are HBO Max exclusives. HBO Max subscribers also have access to premium HBO shows like Game of Thrones and Succession, as well as a ton of other shows that originally aired on other channels, like Steven Universe. You’ll also have access to HBO Max original series like Search Party and The Flight Attendant, as well as film favorites like The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Birds of Prey. HBO Max is available to stream on web browsers, as well as on most streaming platforms, such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If you don’t have HBO Max, Adventure Time is also available for streaming on Hulu. Certain seasons are available on the Cartoon Network app for users with a participating cable provider. Adventure Time is also available to purchase from Amazon Prime Video or Google Play.

How to watch Adventure Time online: stream seasons 1-10 in the UK

All ten seasons of Adventure Time are available for streaming in the UK with Sky TV subscriptions. You can even enjoy the ability to watch on a number of devices, including mobile and gaming consoles with Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky TV subscriber, Adventure Time is also available to stream on NOW TV with a NOW TV Kids Pass. New users can get a 7-day free trial to NOW TV. You can also purchase Adventure Time for on-demand viewing in the UK from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, or the iTunes store.

How to stream Adventure Time and watch every season online in Canada

Bad news, Canadians: Adventure Time is not currently available for streaming in Canada. If you’re willing to pay, however, you can purchase the show for on-demand viewing from the Google Play, Microsoft, or iTunes stores.

How to watch Adventure Time: stream every season online in Australia