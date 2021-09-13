How to watch Champions League 2021-22 and live stream every game online from anywhere

Europe's premier club competition always delivers, and two Groups of Death make this season's tournament especially enticing right from the off. Only two of Man City, RB Leipzig and Lionel Messi's PSG can make it through to the knockouts , and the same applies Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and AC Milan. Read on as we explain how to watch a Champions League live stream for every 2021/22 game from anywhere in the world.

Sheriff Tiraspol are living the dream in Group C. The first Moldovan side to ever qualify for the Champions League group stages have a stadium that holds less than 13,000 fans, but will be competing with the likes of Real Madrid and Inter, who have 16 titles between them.

Reigning champions Chelsea will be pleased with their lot, as will a Juventus side facing a tricky rebuild, while serial Champions League winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be confident of leading Man United deep into the knockout stages.

Elsewhere, Barcelona share a group with Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich, the club that annihilated them to the tune of 8-2 in 2020, and Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are the headline acts in the hipster's paradise that is Group C.

Can PSG's fantasy football team finally capture the big-eared cup for Qatar (via France)? Will Pep Guardiola ever stop tinkering? Can Atalanta upset the apple cart again? Read on as we explain how to watch a Champions League live stream no matter where you are in the world.

If you find yourself abroad for any game week of the 2021/22 Champions League campaign, you'll inevitably find that you're unable to access your usual football coverage like you would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

The great news is there's an easy way around this in the form of a VPN - super smart software that lets you re-position your device of choice to a location of your choosing. This allows you to globe trot and still access your preferred Champions League live stream - and they're really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Champions League live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

At TechRadar, we've tested every major VPN and we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the bunch, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you're signed up, just install the VPN to your streaming device of choice, choose a server location in your country and start watching as if you were back at home! Easy.

How to watch the Champions League: live stream every 2021/22 game in the UK

Once again, BT Sport has exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the tournament on TV and online. Don't forget that BT now offers a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers watch the Champions League on any number of devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles and smart TVs. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the football like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the Champions League: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Soccer fans based in the US can watch every single Champions League game on the Paramount Plus streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (or $9.99 ad-free), but offers a 7-day FREE trial. Some Champions League games will also be shown on CBS. Spanish language coverage of Champions League soccer is also available in the US, via TUDN. If you don't have the channels as part of your cable package, fuboTV is a brilliant OTT cable package that carries CBS and loads more besides, such as Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - so a great option to get NFL live streams too. Priced from $64.99 a month, it also offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own.

How to get a FREE Champions League live stream: watch soccer online in Canada

Champions League games are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN , which is live streaming every game of the competition, from the group stages right through to the final. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, the FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy - essentially mean you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! Not only do you get every single Champions League game, but DAZN's also shows all of this season's NFL games, and is the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the Premier League. If you find yourself outside of Canada and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home.

How to watch Champions League soccer in Australia

Stan Sport is the new home of Champions League soccer in Australia, and the streaming service is showing every single match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Satn Sport is also the place to watch the Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship and Laver Cup tennis. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Champions League live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in New Zealand

Champions League fans in New Zealand can watch this season's Champions League unfold on streaming service Spark Sport. The best news is that Spark Sport offers a 1-month free trial so you can try before you buy. Once that's expired, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes the Premier League, plenty of Black Caps cricket action, as well as F1 racing, MotoGP and NBA basketball. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

How to watch a Champions League live stream in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to serve as the home of the UEFA Champions League. Coverage stretches across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, which is where to go if you want to watch Europe's premier football competition without signing up to a lengthy and expensive contract. You'll need a premium subscription to watch the action live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month.

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Champions League history: who won last year?

Thomas Tuchel transformed Chelsea from bewildering underachievers to Champions League winners in no time at all, the Blues from West London beating the heavily favoured Man City in the final.

Kai Havertz's cooly taken 42nd minute strike proved the difference but the 1-0 scoreline didn't reflect Chelsea's dominance, as City went down with a whimper on the stage they'd dreamed of, Pep Guardiola having selected a genuinely bizarre lineup.