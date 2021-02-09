WandaVision: is Mephisto secretly the main villain?

WandaVision is jam-packed with mysteries that have left fans scrambling for answers. Though even as more keep piling on, one big question remains on everyone’s lips: who is the villain of WandaVision? Could it be Mephisto, the long-time Marvel comics villain known for his magical powers and deals which always have a catch?

We’re here to breakdown all the best evidence that the demon lord is behind WestView’s torment as well as explain who he is for those who haven’t checked out the source material. We’ll also give our take on the theory based on what information we have so far.

Here's who Mephisto is, and why he could be WandaVision’s villain – even though we haven't even met him yet. Spoilers for up to episode 5 of WandaVision.

Mephisto really screams devil doesn't he? (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Who is Mephisto?

Mephisto first appeared in Silver Surfer #3 of all places, all the way back in 1968! He tormented everyone’s favorite chromed hero for a few years but eventually moved on to others like Thor and Ghost Rider, as well as the wider cast of Marvel characters.

As far as we know Mephisto hasn’t yet appeared in the MCU. Though he’s like a more devilish Dormammu, the antagonist from Doctor Strange’s first solo outing. Though unlike Dormammu, Mephisto is more willing to bargain.

One of Mephisto’s more famous deals in the comics was with Spider-Man, where in exchange for erasing his marriage to Mary Jane Watson, Aunt May was saved from death and the world forgot that Peter Parker was Spider-Man. After Spider-Man: Far From Home’s ending, where the MCU Peter had his secret identity exposed, perhaps our favorite wall-crawler could find himself making a similar deal once more.

Importantly for WandaVision, in the Marvel comics, Mephisto played a hand in the birth of Wanda’s kids. In the comics, Wanda’s powers are more overtly magical, like Doctor Strange’s, and she drew on power from Mephisto to create her kids. Later Mephisto took that power back, and with it Wanda’s kids too, so things aren’t looking great for WandaVision’s ending!

Is Mephisto in WandaVision?

Because WandaVision has yet to explain how Billy and Tommy were born, some fans are looking to the comics for answers. With Mephisto such a key part in their birth there, it’s easy to assume he’s now involved in the MCU. But is there anything else we can go on?

Our friendly neighborhood Agnes. (Image credit: Disney)

Agony aunt Agnes

Some of the biggest evidence that Mephisto is the big-bad of WandaVision comes through Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s friendly neighbor. In the comics, ‘Agnes’ doesn’t show up but the character shares a lot of similarities with Marvel comics character Agatha Harkness, even being a combination of her names.

In the comics, Agatha is a powerful witch and a mentor-like figure to Wanda. She was also the one who revealed that Tommy and Billy were formed from Mephisto and wiped Wanda’s memory of them.

In the show, Agnes seems more aware of Wanda’s control over Westview compared to other residents and is always ready to lend a hand, even in the most bizarre of situations. Eagle-eyed viewers have also noticed that on SWORD’s board of Westview residents, Agnes is the only character who hasn’t been officially identified. Sections of her document are left empty, and she doesn’t have an attached driving license like the others.

All the unknowns around the character lead to speculation that Agnes isn’t who she says she is, perhaps being an agent for Mephisto, or someone trying to protect Wanda from him.

A splash of color! (Image credit: Disney)

Is SWORD actually SWORD?

This next one is a bit weirder, but fans have pointed out that SWORD’s icon resembles an upside-down cross, a religious sign for devils such as Mephisto. We feel like this is a little out there as fan theories go, but episode 5 did start to raise questions about the organization’s intentions.

While the MCU has played the ‘good organization is secretly evil’ card a few times already, we can’t help but be suspicious of SWORD Director Tyler Hayward. He seems to have a dislike of superheroes and has been quick to violence. And we have to wonder, what was SWORD doing with Vision’s body before Wanda took it from them?

To add fuel to the fire, some have called attention to Hayward’s odd office decoration, with frames on his wall arranged in a hexagonal pattern. The Hex is the name Darcy gave to the Westview phenomena given the prevalence of the six-sided shape. Six also has demonic connotations, once again pointing a finger towards Mephisto. Maybe the demon is puppeteering the director?

Don't you recognize me? (Image credit: Disney)

Quicksilver quandaries

Finally, we have Quicksilver. The MCU has gone out of its way to highlight that this is indeed Evan Peters' version of the character, thanks to Darcy’s “recast” line and an official audio description for episode 5 which said, “Wanda stares at the version of Pietro from the X-Men films.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that.

Altering dimensions in such a way is not beyond the scope of Scarlet Witch in the comics, but goes beyond her current skill set in the MCU. In fact, all of WandaVision seems to be ratcheting up Wanda’s capabilities. Some are assuming that Wanda could instead be drawing on some new source of power, potentially something capable of moving between dimensions.

This would of course be Mephisto, a character Wanda has siphoned energy from before in Marvel comics stories and who is known for breaking into different worlds. Bringing people back from the dead, as we’ve seemingly seen with Quicksilver and Vision, is also a tool in his wheelhouse.

We need to talk. (Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Our verdict

Mephisto wouldn’t be the most leftfield villain for Wandavision, and given his mystical and multi-dimensional presence, he would make for a neat connection into Wanda’s next appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Though as a much more satanic character, even being confused for the Devil in the comics, Mephisto might be a bit out there for the more mainstream MCU.

And while there is evidence seemingly pointing to Mephisto, he is by no means the only character who could end up being the villain. For one, Agnes likely has a part to play in all of this too. She certainly seems to have a sixth sense when it comes to Wanda’s life. 'Hex', meanwhile, is an obvious reference to spells and magic.

For those hung up on how Pietro ended up in WandaVision, we have a possible answer for that too: Wanda really is this powerful now. She is arguably the strongest Avenger already – something the show touched on in episode 5 – and there is still the chance her abilities could be being amplified by Agnes or some other source. On top of this, Avengers: Endgame included a lot of time travel shenanigans, which have been shown to cause tears in Marvel’s comics reality before. Perhaps similar tears are allowing Wanda to bring Pietro through. She hasn’t become stronger but the barrier is weaker, and this could again link to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness where we are expecting to see Wanda and Doctor Strange moving between worlds.

Only time will tell how this mystery will play out, and Disney will likely be glad that the WandaVision mystery is such a tough nut to crack – it no doubt keeps people watching, including us.