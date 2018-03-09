Vu Televisions expected to launch a new Android TV in India soon

Vu Televisions will probably be launching a new TV on March 13 running on the Android TV operating system (OS). This will go head-to-head against the stride of value-for-money Xiaomi TVs that have been pouring in to the Indian market this year.

The Vu Televisions’ invitation for the launch next week uses the tagline, “Okay Google, Let’s Vu,” indicating the introduction of Android TVs on their platform. They’ve launched smart TVs in the past as well, but none of them have been running exclusively on Android TV. The question to ask is whether they’ll be pricing competitively to counter to wave of budget TVs that Xiaomi has launched.

Xiaomi’s cost-effective models include the Mi TV 4A, 32-inch and 43-inch, and the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4. The 32-inch Mi TV 4A costs a mere Rs 13,999 while the 43-inch variant costs Rs 22,999. Meanwhile, the Mi LED Smart TV 4, the first Xiaomi TV to be launched outside of China, is priced at Rs 39,999.

The Xiaomi TVs operate on the Patchwall UI that’s tailored for the Indian market with content options ranging from Hungama to Sony Liv, but options such as Netflix and Amazon Prime are yet to appear. Albeit, Xiaomi has confirmed that they’re in conversation with the concerned content providers to have those options available very soon.

Android TV on the other hand will give users direct access to the Play Store where they can install the concerned apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime, and have those content options on their fingertips. That is to say, it’s easier to trust Google’s Play Store in comparison to a third party service.

Currently the only other brands in India that have Android TV are TCL and Sony.