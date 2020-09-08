Vivo V20 series could launch in India in October

Vivo V20 series could be landing in India next month. The upcoming series from Vivo might also include three new smartphones.

The Vivo V20 series will be the successor to the V19 series. The Vivo 19 was launched in India back in back in May this year. According to a report from 91mobiles, the Vivo V20 series might launch in India sometime during the Dusshera festival, which is on October 25. But, since it is a Sunday, we can expect the launch a couple of days early.

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Vivo V20 series will consist of two devices at least - the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro. The report also suggests we might get the vanilla V20 as well. Furthermore, the Vivio V20 series is also said to feature the same camera layout as we’ve seen on the Vivo X50 series. However, it is unlikely that we will get the gimbal camera system since the V20 series is mostly a mid-range series.

The Vivo V20 SE is likely to feature Snapdragon 665 SoC with a prime clock speed of 1.8GHz. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM, which is most likely the top-end variant and we can also expect 4/6GB variant. Apart from that, it is said to pack in 33W fast charging and will run on Funtouch OS based on Android 10 out of the box.

A few months back, Nipun Marya, Marketing Head of Vivo, had confirmed that the Vivo V20 will launch in India later this year and will be the successor to the Vivo V19. With Vivo V series, the company refreshes the cycle twice a year and the Vivo V19 was launched in India back in May with Snapdragon 712, 6.44-inch Full HD+ E3 Super AMOLED panel, In-display fingerprint scanner, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB.

The Vivo V19 sports a quad rear camera setup with a primary 48 f/1.7 camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera followed a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. Over to the front, the devices houses a 32MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.