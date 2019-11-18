Vivo U20 with 5,000 mAh battery to launch in India on November 22

The Vivo U20 will be unveiled in India on November 22 and will be the company’s newest budget smartphone, with a big 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo has populated its budget lineup for India with a lot of well-specced phones this year. It includes the V series of camera-centric phones, the Z series of gaming phones, and the U series of mid-rangers. The Vivo U10 was the first in this new series and came to India in September.

The Vivo U20 is expected to bring upgrades in a lot of departments while still being in the budget segment. Its Amazon India listing is already up, which confirms a few key specifications. Just like its predecessor, it will pack a big 5,000 mAh battery. Support for 18W Dual Engine fast charging will also be present, this time over USB Type-C.

It will also be the only device with a battery this size to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 AIE chipset, along with up to 6GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. It is the same processor that powers the Vivo V17.

The teaser page also mentions that the Vivo U20 will have the biggest display in the segment, coming in at 6.53-inches with an FHD+ resolution. The images also confirm that it will have a waterdrop notch on the top, giving the phone a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3%. It will be Widevine L1 certified out-of-the-box for HD content streaming. The headphone jack is still around, and so is the physical fingerprint scanner on the back.

The Vivo U10 was priced starting at Rs 8,990. The Vivo U20 is targetting the extremely competitive sub 15K segment of India, competing with Realme and Redmi. The fine print suggests that it will have “the biggest display in the segment.” The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the only other notable device in the segment with a 6.53-inch, so the starting price can be expected to be similar.