Switch on to digital TV for only £20

Alba has nudged us to mention its "QUICK2VIEW" STB8 set-top box, which enables non-digital households to embrace digital TV ( Freeview) for only £20.

The STB8 is already available to buy on Amazon.co.uk and, as you'd expect, it's a no-frills DVB-T box. The spec list is a cascade of 'No's - there's no card slot, no USB port, no DAB support. What it does have is a single Scart connection, 7-day EPG and a plug-and-play installation that's practically idiot-proof.

Visit the QUICK2VIEW website for more information.