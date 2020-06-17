Twitter to aid victims of domestic violence in India - this is how

With reports of domestic violence being on the rise in India during the lockdown period, Twitter proactively has launched a dedicated search prompt to serve information and updates from authoritative sources around domestic violence.

Twitter has partnered with the Ministry of Women and Child Development (@MinistryWCD) and National Commission for Women (@NCWIndia) in India to expand its efforts towards women.

Every time someone searches for certain keywords associated with the issue of domestic violence, a prompt will direct them to the relevant information and sources of help available on Twitter.

The search prompt will be available on iOS, Android, and on mobile.twitter.com in India, in both English and Hindi languages.

According to a press release from Twitter, the feature will be reviewed at regular intervals by its team to ensure that all related keywords generate the proactive search prompt.

Some of the search keywords include:

English: #crimeagainstwomen, #domesticviolence, #dowry, #dowrydeath, #genderviolence, #genderbasedviolence, #lockdownviolence, #maritalrape, #POSH

This is an expansion of Twitter''s #ThereIsHelp prompt, which was specifically put in place for the public to find clear, credible information on critical issues.

Domestic violence on the rise

According to data available, since the outbreak of Covid-19, violence against women and girls has intensified in India and across the globe.

The Twitter press release quoting the National Commission for Women (NCW), which receives complaints of domestic violence from across India, said the country has recorded more than twofold rise in gender-based violence in the national Coronavirus lockdown period.

Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha), Chairperson, National Commission for Women, "With social distancing norms in place, several women are unable to contact their regular support systems. This initiative by Twitter will provide big support to the survivors, who would otherwise be easily isolated without access to relevant information and help."

Mahima Kaul (@misskaul), Director, Public Policy, India and South Asia, Twitter, said, “Accessing reliable information through this search prompt could be a survivor's first step towards seeking help against abuse and violence.”

Twitter pic for the search prompt. (Image credit: Twitter )

How to use the Twitter tool

On app

1. Click on Explore tab.

2. Type and enter your domestic violence-related keyword or query into the Search option on the top.

3. A prompt on ‘ThereIsHelp’ will appear - click on it to access credible information and facts on the issue.

On desktop

1. Go to Home

2. Type and enter your domestic violence-related keyword or query into the Search option on the top Right.

3. A prompt on ‘ThereIsHelp will appear - click on it to access credible information and facts on the issue.