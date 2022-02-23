These are the 10 biggest TV shows on Netflix right now

Audio player loading…

In November 2021 , Netflix announced that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular TV shows over a seven-day period – and it's proven a great way to gauge what the world is watching at any given time.

Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers globally watched each title between Monday and Sunday of the previous week – Netflix regularly shares four separate lists; two for movies (English and Non-English) and two for TV shows (English and Non-English).

It's also worth noting that the streamer considers each season of a given series as standalone entities, so you might see two of seasons of the best Netflix shows make the cut in the same week. That is, if they're popular enough, of course.

Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 most popular English-speaking TV shows on the streamer this past week. We've also collated the biggest Netflix movies, too, if you're interested in checking out the best feature-length offerings on the streamer right now.

1. Inventing Anna

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 11, 2022

Hours viewed: 195.97 million

Weeks in Top 10: 2

As the first Shonda Rhimes production to arrive on Netflix since the Bridgerton and Grey's Anatomy superproducer penned a multishow mega deal with the streamer, it's unsurprising to see Inventing Anna currently sitting pretty at the top of the popularity charts. Based on Jessica Pressler’s famous New York Magazine article, this limited series tells the true story of serial fraudster Anna Sorokin, a young woman who, posing as Anna Delvey, conned New York’s elite into thinking she was a wealthy heiress.

2. Love Is Blind season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 11, 2022

Hours viewed: 58.96 million

Weeks in Top 10: 2

58.96 million viewers tuned in to Love Is Blind's second season this past week, eager to see which of this year's singletons can find a match through emotional connection alone. The show dropped its first crop of episodes on February 11, more arrived on February 18, and the season finale is set to drop on February 25. So, we expect this one to stay among the most popular shows on Netflix for at least another week.

3. Sweet Magnolias season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 4, 2022

Hours viewed: 29.76 million

Weeks in Top 10: 3

Sweet Magnolias' second season is proving just as popular as its first. In this small screen adaptation of Sherryl Woods' novel series, three South Carolina women juggle relationships, family and careers in the small town of Serenity. New episodes, which dropped on February 4, find the trio working through new relationships, old wounds, and town politics.



4. Ozark season 4 part 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: January 21, 2022

Hours viewed: 17.99 million

Weeks in Top 10: 5

Part 1 of Ozark’s fourth and final season has now spent five weeks among Netflix's most popular TV shows. Picking up directly where season 3 left off, the series' new episodes find Marty and Wendy Byrde on the brink of freedom from Felix Solis’ ruthless cartel boss, Omar Navarro, before frail family bonds threaten to drop the couple in yet more hot water. Expect to see the second part of Ozark season 4, which is due to arrive later this year, storm further up the rankings.

5. Raising Dion season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 1, 2022

Hours viewed: 17.55 million

Weeks in Top 10: 3

Something of a sleeper hit among the streamer's more well-known small screen hits, Raising Dion first aired in 2019 to little fanfare. Its long-overdue second season, though, is proving mightily popular with both new and returning fans. The show follows a young boy, Dion, whose superpowers make him a target for exploitation after his father's death.

6. One of Us Is Lying

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 7, 2021

Hours viewed: 15.39 million

Weeks in Top 10: 1

Based on Karen M. McManus' best-selling novel of the same name, One of Us Is Lying unravels the mystery of a murdered student at a US high school. Four of the victim's classmates had the opportunity and motives to do the deed, and the show spends its eight episodes searching for the identity of the true culprit. 15.39 million caught this one in the last week alone.

7. The Cuphead Show!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 18, 2022

Hours viewed: 14.63 million

Weeks in Top 10: 1

A 12-episode TV adaptation of the acclaimed 2017 videogame, The Cuphead Show! performed pretty well for Netflix in its first week of release. The series comes from Chad and Jared Moldenhauer (the duo who wrote the original game) and follows the mishaps of the titular character as he and his easily-swayed brother Mugman scour the Inkwell Isles in search of adventure. We don't expect this one to stick around for too long among Netflix's most popular TV shows, mind you.

8. Raising Dion season 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: October 4, 2019

Hours viewed: 14.14 million

Weeks in Top 10: 3

Surprisingly, Raising Dion's first season also makes Netflix's list of most popular TV shows this week. These early episodes find the titular hero as a much younger boy, grappling with the pressures of his newfound abilities. 14.14 million viewers caught it last week, and likely jumped straight into season 2 afterwards.

9. Disenchantment season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: February 9, 2022

Hours viewed: 12.3 million

Weeks in Top 10: 2

Continuing the adventures of Bean, Elfo and Luci in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment's fourth season finds the gang rocked by the discovery of an underwater castle containing secrets that could threaten the realm. The show continues to prove a hit on Netflix, and perhaps its popularity has been buoyed further by the news that Matt Groening's older sitcom, Futurama, is being brought back from the dead (a 20-episode eight season is coming to Hulu and Disney Plus in 2023).

10. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: January 28, 2022

Hours viewed: 11.04 million

Weeks in Top 10: 4

Having now spent four weeks among the streamer's biggest shows, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window has all-but guaranteed itself a second season. A parody of the psychological thriller genre, the show stars Kristen Bell stars as Anna, a heartbroken woman who is left unsure of whether or not she witnesses a murder. Naturally, all sorts of paranoia-inducing happenings begin to occur, and the series quickly plays host to every murder mystery trope in the book.