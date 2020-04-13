The Nokia 9.3 could move to a more meaningful penta-cam setup

The Nokia 9 PureView was one of the most ambitious smartphones when it came to cameras. Not only did it sport an absurdly high number of sensors (for its time) on the back, but they all pretty much had the same functionality. A new report states that its successor will be the camera beast the series always hoped to be.

The original Nokia 9 had five 12MP cameras on the back with the same focal length and function, with two of them being RGB and three being monochrome. Along with a ToF depth sensor, the cameras would work in tandem to create an image with significantly more depth and color information. It was an approach like no other, but couldn’t find any takers. The Nokia 9 PureView was seemingly a one-trick pony.

A more rounded flagship this time?

Nokiapoweruser has received a tip that talks about the camera specifications of the upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView. It will supposedly continue to sport five cameras, starting with a stabilized 64MP primary shooter, followed by a whopping 108MP ultra-wide camera. The other cameras will be for telephoto, macro, and depth-sensing.

The information comes from an unproven source and should thus be taken with a grain of salt. While the 64MP primary camera makes sense, the 108MP camera seems rather odd and unusual. Perhaps, HMD Global has a better implementation planned.

The next Nokia flagship has already been delayed to the second half of the year. Earlier rumors also suggested that Nokia is also toying with the concept of pop-up and in-display cameras. Other hopeful specifications include the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with other essentials such as a big battery and faster charging — all of which were absent on the Nokia 9.

It is likely to be a part of Nokia’s new 5G lineup that currently consists of the Nokia 8.3, a high-end mid-ranger that is powered by the new Snapdragon 765 chipset, along with a quad-camera array.