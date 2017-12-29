The Moto G5S Plus with 4GB RAM is priced at Rs. 14,999 now

Motorola today announced a permanent price cut on the Moto G5S Plus, the company's budget dual camera smartphone. With this price cut, the Moto G5S Plus is now available for Rs. 14,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 15,999.

The Rs. 1000 price cut puts the smartphone in contention with the Xiaomi Mi A1, Honor 7X and more. This price cut also reduces the price difference between the Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 1,000.

The Moto G5S Plus is available exclusively on Amazon India and Moto Hub stores, in Lunar Grey and Blush Gold colour options. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the device.

Moto G5S Plus Specifications

The Moto G5S Plus runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and is expected to get an upgrade for Android 8.0 Oreo soon. The device comes with a 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and the Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which can be expanded to 256GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Moto G5S Plus features two 13MP cameras with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The Moto G5S Plus is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and comes with Fast Charge. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and microUSB 2.0. The fingerprint sensor in mounted on the front, along with the home button.