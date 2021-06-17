The Mandalorian spin-off has wrapped filming, says star

The Book of Boba Fett has taken a big step towards meeting its December 2021 release date. According to star Temuera Morrison, the Star Wars Disney Plus series has officially wrapped production, which gives us hope that it'll arrive before the end of the year.

Morrison was speaking to SFX Magazine about The Mandalorian spin-off show (per GamesRadar) and, whilst the latter didn't carry quotes from the actor himself, it did confirm that filming has ended on the TV show.

The Book of Boba Fett is one of many movie and TV productions that has been filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic, too, and Morrison was able to provide some insight into how the series was made amid tight on-set restrictions.

"You walk on set and you hear, 'Shields down! Shields down!'," Morrison said. "So we have to air those studios out every 20 minutes. It's called a purge, so you know you've got a toilet break then. There's a lot to shoot in one day, but with health and safety and the requirements it filters out a lot of the b******t, put it that way."

Some fans may think that Disney and LucasFilm are cutting it a bit fine with The Book of Boba Fett's launch date. After all, filming on the series has wrapped just six months before it's supposed to arrive on Disney Plus.

However, we wouldn't expect the Star Wars show to be delayed. The Book of Boba Fett has utilized the Volume technology – a 20-foot tall, virtual filmmaking environment – much like The Mandalorian before it, though it'll still require extensive post-production work on audio and visual effects before release.

What we aren't sure of, however, is when we may get a first trailer for the Star Wars series. In theory, it shouldn't take long to splice a 90-second trailer together to give fans their first glimpse at the bounty hunter's next adventure, but we shouldn't expect to see anything sooner than September.

Why? Well, Disney and its subsidiary studios (Marvel, LucasFilm and Pixar) have begun to release trailers for their upcoming productions closer to their actual release dates.

We didn't get a trailer for Marvel's Eternals until six months before its November 2021 release, while Pixar's Luca only received its first teaser trailer three months ahead of its June 18 launch on Disney Plus.

If this is the route that Disney is set to continue down, we can't see The Book of Boba Fett getting a trailer until September. That way, Disney and LucasFilm can really begin to hype up its arrival with just three months to go until its premiere day.