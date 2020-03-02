The foldable Motorola Razr is set to launch in India on March 16

Motorola Razr is finally going to be announced in India on March 16 after weeks of teases and the subsequent launch of Samsung Z Flip. Unlike the latter, the Razr is every bit a nostalgic play by Motorola, and we will finally know about its price in India.

The new Razr is priced at $1,499 in the US, which translates to around Rs 1,08,000 mark in India. Apart from the Indian pricing, there's nothing that's not known about the phone as it was unveiled back in November 2019.

Motorola Razr specifications

Motorola Razr continues the legacy of clamshell phones forward with a foldable screen that measures 6.2-inches when open. It's a plastic OLED panel that has a 2142 x 876 pixels resolution with a notch cutout on the top.

When folded, there's a secondary 2.7-inch OLED display on the front, which the company calls Quick View screen and lets users interact with notifications, calls, and even helps take pictures.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 GPU, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie with support for Motorola Actions and more.

On the back, there's a 16MP primary camera supported by a TOF 3D depth sensor, dual-LED flash, and gyroscope-based Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). There's a 5MP selfie camera housed within the notch cutout.

The prominent chin design that's an identifying element of Razr is also home to a fingerprint sensor.

The phone has a 2,510mAh battery pack and supports 15W fast charging out-of-the-box. It comes in two colors, Noir Black and Blush Gold; however, at this point, we don't know whether the Gold version is coming to India.