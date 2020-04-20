Ten Bollywood flicks on Amazon Prime to clear lockdown blues

The Covid-19 lockdown has practically removed the concept of weekends, given that most of us are working from home and in parallel spend time with our families. Since there is hardly time for recouping before the dawn of a new and its share of stress and anxiety, watching movies that leave us on a high could be a good option.

Which is why we believe that some of these movies on Amazon Prime Videos could just be the answer to the problem. We have got you covered with a list of ten movies that would make you laugh and cry but leave on a high thereafter. The fact that most of you might have watched the movies earlier makes the journey even more fulfilling.

Munnabhai MBBS

Source: Vinod Chopra Films (Image credit: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films)

Director: Raj Kumar Hirani

Writer: Raj Kumar Hirani

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani

Synopsis: The story of a good-hearted hoodlum who chases an improbable medical degree to spite an acquaintance but ends up teaching doctors lessons in humanity brought a completely new style of story-telling that was far from preachy and full of fun. The movie leaves you with a lump in the throat amidst all the laughter and ends just when we want more of it.

Karwaan

Source: Ronnie Screwwala (Image credit: Ronny Screwvala)

Director: Akash Khurana

Writer: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar

Synopsis: A totally whacked-out story about the journey of two individuals transporting the remains of their near and dear ones. However, there is nothing sombre about the journey as the courier service flips the coffins and what happens afterwards is not exactly out of the slapstick genre either. The presence of Irrfan adds gravitas to the proceedings as only he can bring.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Source: Dharma Productions (Image credit: Dharma Productions)

Director: Ayan Mukherjee

Writer: Hussain Dallal

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur

Synopsis: This love story between a shy and nerdy girl and her perpetually confused and commitment phobic boyfriend became an all-time favourite with the youth. The crackling chemistry of the lead actors, in spite of their off-screen break-up, combined well with its slow pace and clearly etched characterization. This is indeed one movie that takes you on a rollercoaster ride.

Dil Chahta Hai

Source: Excel Entertainment (Image credit: Dil Chahta hai)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia

Synopsis: The transition story of three friends in their romantic journeys wasn’t well received when it released in 2001 as critics felt it was too urbanized. The movie was adjudged the Best Feature Film in Hindi by the National Awards jury and has since become a cult classic for more than two decades now. Plans for a sequel were quashed by the director who felt that such a step would dilute the original.

Hera Pheri

Source: Nadiadwala Films (Image credit: Hera pheri)

Director: Priyadarshan

Writers: Siddique-Lal

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, Paresh Rawal

Synopsis: The story of a good samaritan theatre artist and his travails upon renting out rooms to a couple of no-gooders forms the crux of the movie which was released in 2000. The escapades of this adorable trio who are bent upon making money by hook or by crook became a blockbuster and was even chosen the best comedy in an online poll by an Indian media group.

Jab We Met

Source: Ashtavinayak Cinevision (Image credit: Jab we met)

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Synopsis: The story of a feisty girl who is on the run to marry her boyfriend but ends up helping a depressed millionaire businessman and then gets him on board as her confidant had all the ingredients of a romantic comedy without the mushiness. Maybe, that made the audience connect like never before to the lead pair of Kareena and Shahid, who were also romantically involved at the time of the shooting.

Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke

Source: Mahesh Bhatt Films (Image credit: Hum hai rahi pyar ke)

Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Writers: Robin Bhatt

Cast: Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil

Synopsis: Made much before Aamir Khan became a superstar, the movie released in 1993, tells the story of a young man who unwittingly inherits a fortune and three brats with whom he struggles to strike a chord. The movie saw Juhi Chawla play a south Indian heiress with aplomb, even mouthing dialogues in chaste Tamil.

Padosan

(Image credit: Padosan)

Writer: Rajendra Krishan

Director: Jyoti Swarup

Cast: Sunil Dutt, Kishore Kumar, Mehmood, Saira Banu

Synopsis: This one became a cult classic when it was released in 1968 and all because of one song by the versatile Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey. There was hardly any storyline or plot in this mad caper that revolved around neighbourly love and the importance of musical notes in its fruition. The movie was a laugh riot and continues to enthrall audiences till date.

Angoor

(Image credit: Jai Singh)

Director: Gulzar

Writers: Gulzar

Cast: Sanjeev Kumar, Deven Verma

Synopsis: Those who have read Comedy of Errors by Shakespeare would still find this movie a riot due to the presence of its two versatile stars Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma who pitch their comedy to perfection. There is never a wrong note as the duo enact two pairs of identical twins caught in an unholy mess during a day and night in a town.

Bunty Aur Babli

Source: Yashraj Films (Image credit: Yashraj films)

Director: Shaad Ali

Writers: Aditya Chopra

Cast: Rani Mukherjee, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan

Synopsis: The movie was presented as a crime comedy where the lead pair form a con-couple with a cop hot on their trail. The small town dreams and aspirations of the couple and their stop-at-nothing attitude provides the laughs and some sombre moments too. A spiritual sequel of the movie is supposed to release this year though only Rani Mukherjee keeps her part.