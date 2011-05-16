Virgin Media to screen French Open live in 3D

Virgin Media has announced that it will be screening the French Open tennis in 3D, with the Eurosport coverage to be screened live on channel 523.

Although Virgin Media does have 3D content, until now it has been part of the on-demand service rather than on a live channel.

However, the cable giant is now bringing a key sporting event to its customers in 3D, as it looks to compete with Sky 3D – which uses Sky's own 3D sports coverage as a keystone of its content.

Delighted

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media, said: "We're delighted to be adding one of the year's most prestigious sporting events to our calendar and giving our customers more of those 'wow' moments in breath-taking 3D.

"With Sky Sports, Eurosport and ESPN all available in HD and SD and a great choice of sport on demand, Virgin Media is the perfect choice for sports fans everywhere."

Channel 523 is currently an unused channel on the EPG, and presumably has been chosen as it sits next to Eurosport HD on 522.

SKY: filming Master Tennis in 3D at the O2 Arena

Jean Thierry Augustin, Eurosport's Managing Director, Distribution, Rights Acquisition and Development said: "This agreement with Virgin Media will enable UK sports fans to experience Grand Slam tennis as never before.

"The iconic clay courts of Roland Garros are the perfect stage to demonstrate the progress being made in 3D sports broadcasting.

"It will be the first time an entire Grand Slam event has been accessible in 3D to viewers at home from the opening day to the final and it reinforces Eurosport's commitment to innovation and new technology."