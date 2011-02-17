Sony reveals new 25-inch OLED TV

If you are in the market for a 25-inch OLED TV and happen to have a spare £17,880 under the bed, then Sony's latest pro display is just the thing you've been looking for.

Sony pulled sales of the consumer-grade XEL-1 OLED TV in Japan early last year, with the current focus squarely on the professional market with the latest 25-inch OLED display releasing this month.

Trimaster OLED range

Sony has unveiled a couple of new OLED monitors in its Trimaster EL professional range: the BVM-E250 25-inch model and the slightly more 'affordable' BVM-E170 17-inch display (a snip at a mere ¥1.3 million/ $15,710/ £9,740).

The "Super Top Emission OLED" panels used in both new displays feature an RGB 10-bit driver, 100 cd/m2 standard luminance, 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

The Sony Trimaster BVME-250 is currently the biggest OLED panel in production right now. And, no surprise, the most expensive!

As you would expect from dropping nearly £18,000 on a monitor, the new OLED display offers almost no motion blur and (breathe in) "a nonlinear cubic conversion color-management system that delivers stunning uniformity, smoother-than-ever gamma performance, and picture quality consistency."

Sony plans to make the 25-inch model available in May and the 17-inch one later in July.

If you are a freelance TV or film producer, of course, remember that it's all tax deductible…

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REAC0c1tGzw