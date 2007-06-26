Cambridge breaks out budget home cinema kit

Cambridge Audio has just announced two new bargain priced additions to its Azur range of home cinema kit. Key features for the Azur 540R V3 6.1 receiver (£350) and 540D V2 HDMI DVD player (£250) are given below:
Cambridge Audio 540D V2 HDMI DVD player
- HDMI output - scaling/deinterlacing to 480p, 576p, 720i/p, 1080i
- Proprietary Phased Lock Loop (PLL) system for incredibly low jitter
- Disc types supported: CD (CD-DA), CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD R/RW, DivX, MP4
- Crystal/Cirrus Logic CS4382 D/A converter
- Supports Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Pro Logic II, DTS 5.1
- Composite video, S-video, RGB/SCART and component analogue video outputs
- DivX and MP4 playback
- Dedicated stereo audio outputs
- IR emitter input and control bus input/output for easy integration into multi-room and custom installations
- Navigator style Azur remote control
- Solid aluminium front panel
- Available in silver or black
Cambridge Audio Azur 540R V3 6.1 home cinema receiver
- 80W per channel @ 8 ohms, all channels driven; 100W per channel @ 8 ohms, 2 channels driven
- Redesigned discrete amplification stages using high current transistor
- High performance Crystal CS42518 multi D/A converter and CS493263 digital signal processor
- Audio inputs; 6x line level inputs; plus tuner and 6.1-channel direct
- Audio outputs: 6x amplified speaker; 6.1-channel preamp output; 1x tape record
- Video inputs: 3x composite; 2x S-video; 2x component video; 2x HDMI
- Fully assignable audio and video inputs for ease of use and total flexibility
- Processes Dolby Digital; Dolby Digital EX; Dolby Pro Logic II and IIx; DTS 5.1; DTS 6.1 and DTS Neo:6
- Post-processing with Dolby Pro Logic IIx and DTS Neo:6 to create 6.1-channel output from 2-channel and 5.1-channel material
- Advanced bass management enables separate crossovers and trims for Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic IIx, DTS Neo:6, stereo and subwoofer modes
- 40-station preset RDS FM/AM tuner