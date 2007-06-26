Cambridge breaks out budget home cinema kit

Cambridge Audio has just announced two new bargain priced additions to its Azur range of home cinema kit. Key features for the Azur 540R V3 6.1 receiver (£350) and 540D V2 HDMI DVD player (£250) are given below:

Cambridge Audio 540D V2 HDMI DVD player

HDMI output - scaling/deinterlacing to 480p, 576p, 720i/p, 1080i

Proprietary Phased Lock Loop (PLL) system for incredibly low jitter

Disc types supported: CD (CD-DA), CD-R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD R/RW, DivX, MP4

Crystal/Cirrus Logic CS4382 D/A converter

Supports Dolby Digital 5.1, Dolby Pro Logic II, DTS 5.1

Composite video, S-video, RGB/SCART and component analogue video outputs

DivX and MP4 playback

Dedicated stereo audio outputs

IR emitter input and control bus input/output for easy integration into multi-room and custom installations

Navigator style Azur remote control

Solid aluminium front panel

Available in silver or black

Cambridge Audio Azur 540R V3 6.1 home cinema receiver