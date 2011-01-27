Hannspree launches new LED TVs

Hannspree, everyone's favourite novelty TV manufacturer, has revealed a couple of serious new LED TVs, known as the SV Series.

Available in a 32-inch and 42-inch screen size, the two LED idiot boxes include Hannspree's Vivid Motion 100Hz technology – this should result in smoother picture transitions and flicker-free films.

The Full HD 1080p displays have the super-wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

El ee dee

As with all TVs these days, there are ports galore – three HDMI, two Scart, a USB port for video input and component and VGA inputs too.

There's no internet connectivity on board, although you could get a set top box for this if you're into that kind of thing.

Unfortunately for some, the new models only come in boring rectangle, and not in squirrel or apple-shaped fascias. Still, they're slim and unassuming.

The SV series TVs are available now, with fairly reasonable UK pricing: £419.99 for the 32-inch and £549.99 for the 42-inch.