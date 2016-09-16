Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour to launch into top gear November 18

Amazon has announced that its brand new car series starring Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May will be launching on Amazon Prime video on November 18.

Called The Grand Tour, the series will see the ex-Top Gear trio travelling the world to take part in a variety of car-focussed adventures, with additional segments filmed in front of live studio audiences, the first of which is in California.

Sound familiar? It's format that will appeal to fans of the team's Top Gear days, especially those who were particularly fond of the globe-trotting specials.

Ready, set, stream

From Friday November 18, a new episode of the show will air every week and Amazon Prime customers will be able to tune in via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at www.amazon.com/thegrandtour.

Jay Marine, Vice President of Amazon Prime Video EU said "Customers have been desperate to find out when they can watch their favorite team back on screen" going onto say that "The guys have been having a blast filming the show around the world."

Let's hope everyone has as much of a blast watching them since they've committed to filming three series of the show already.