Tecno teases better cameras - phones to ship with RGBW sensor, telescopic lens

Tecno, a popular Chinese smartphone brand with focus on the budget smartphone market in India, recently refreshed the Spark 8 series. We hear that the company is working on some more handsets for this market. Additionally, the brand is targeting the premium smartphones section with better cameras.

Tecno has dropped a teaser video to boast about its Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization technology. Once the technology is arrives on board a device, Tecno could end up becoming the first to introduce Sensor Shift IS in Android smartphones. Until now, the technology has only been spotted on Apple devices. Moreover, the brand also collaborated with Samsung to bring RGBW sensors in its upcoming smartphones along with a telescopic zoom lens.

What is Tecno going to offer in the camera?

Starting with sensor-shift IS, the technology shifts the sensor to ameliorate the role axis. This cannot be done with a lens-based IS technology. Tecno claims, the Sensor-Shift technology will deliver 350% better image stabilizations in comparison to the technology used now in different Android devices.

In addition to this, the brand is also planning to introduce a telescopic zoom lens that will come equipped with a motor for a seamless zoom experience. Rumors suggest that Tecno could unveil its first smartphone with a telescopic lens in the first quarter of 2022.

Last but not the least, Tecno has partnered with Samsung to introduce RGBW shooters in future devices. Here the catch is that the brand will go for an in-house RGBW sensor. These sensors have a completely different algorithm for processing images. Speculations are that Tecno phones will start shipping with the RGBW sensor in 2022.