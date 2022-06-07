Tata Motors to supply 10,000 XPRES-T EVs - India's largest ever EV fleet order

Audio player loading…

Just last July, Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and XPRES-T’ EV is the first vehicle under this brand. Since then the company has been adroitly signing deals with can companies will all-electric fleet. Last month, Tata Motors inked a pact with the Bengaluru-based Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 5000 XPRES-T electric sedans, across the country, for employee transportation.

Now, Tata Motors has signed an agreement with BluSmart Electric Mobility for delivering 10,000 XPRES-T EVs to the company. This deployment of 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India.

With deliveries starting soon, these vehicles are an addition to the 3,500 XPRES-T EV order, which was signed by both the companies in October last year, and will be used across the country.

Tata Motors blazing a new trail in EV market

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder of BluSmart Electric Mobility and Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. (Image credit: Tata Motors)

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category."

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility, "With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities.

BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. "We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs," he added.

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It packs a high-energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point. It comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars. Tata Motors is expected to introduce more models under the Xpres brand in future.

Tata Motors commands a share of 87% in FY’22 in the EV market, and has over 25000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment. Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the ‘Tata uniEVerse’.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab)!