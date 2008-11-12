PC price war on the horizon

Newly released figures show that competition in the over-populated PC market is closer than ever before, with two big names vying for the top spot.

While Dell is in the lead as the UK's top PC distributor, with 20.6 per cent of the market, Acer is not far behind, with its figures reaching 18.9 per cent, an almost 60 per cent year-on-year rise.

HP, on the other hand, has fallen into third place with Toshiba trailing in fourth.

Price war

Analysts at Gartner are cautious about next year, however, predicting that PC sales will slowdown considerably, due to the economic climate, despite the popularity of cheaper netbooks.

"It is impossible for the PC market to avoid the negative impact that the macro-economic factors are having on both business and consumer markets," said Gartner Principal Analyst Ranjit Atwal.

"We expect organisations to keep their PCs longer and consumers to delay buying additional PCs for the household. This in turn will force a deeper price war and further consolidation in the marketplace."