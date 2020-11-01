Steelers vs Ravens live stream: how to watch the NFL week 8 game online from anywhere

The Steelers are now the only team repping an undefeated record in the NFL, which means week 8's game against the Ravens is going to be a tense one. The two teams are both well known for their rock steady defences, so this weekend's head-to-head will be a grind. These are two of the best teams in the NFL, and they're matched pretty evenly, as The Ravens have only seen one defeat this season - to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs - while the Steelers are sitting pretty atop the AFC North at 6-. Read on as we show you how find a Steelers vs Ravens live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere in the world today.

Steelers vs Ravens live stream Today's Ravens vs Steelers game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The Ravens will want to keep that ball high to escape the clutches of the best pass rushing team in the NFL. Jackson's been less willing to take his legs for a spin in 2020, though spending more time in the pocket as a result. If he's unable to fend off this pressure, then, things may sway in the favor of Pittsburgh. That's going to be difficult as well - the Ravens are second in the league in terms of pressures and pressure time - but second only to the Steelers.

On paper, Pittsburgh does have a better passing record. With Roethlisberger back in the drivers seat and an emerging chemistry between himself and running back James Connor, the Steelers are set - if they can hold back the ground game.

While Jackson hasn't exactly looked like himself in 2020's running stats, but with 108 yards on 9 attempts in week 6, things are certainly looking up. Not that there were concerns about the Ravens' legs - the Baltimore team is still leading the way in both yards per game and yards per carry in that respect - but this weekend's rivalry game will need that 2019 flair.

It's likely to get it as well, with Jackson looking better than ever in his last round with the Eagles and Calais Campbell getting stronger every week. There are some big names on each side of the field this week, and some even bigger plays are going to be needed to get passed them.

Read on as we explain how to watch the Steelers vs Ravens online today and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Steelers vs Ravens from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Steelers vs Ravens live stream of today's NFL game in the US

You can watch this weekend's Ravens vs Steelers game on CBS - so make sure you're tuned in ahead of kickoff at 1pm ET/10am PT. If CBS isn't already part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game using CBS All Access. The streaming service offers plenty of channels as well as live and original content for a monthly price of $5.99. Not only that, but you can try it for free today. How to watch Steelers vs Ravens FREE without cable If you're looking to watch every NFL game this season, however, you'll want to pick up a FuboTV subscription. FuboTV is, to the best of our knowledge, the only streaming service serving up live games from Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network. FuboTV starts at just $64.99 a month - a considerable improvement over cable costs, but you can also pick up a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch the Ravens vs Steelers online for free this weekend. One of the things we love about FuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Ravens vs Steelers.

Steelers vs Ravens live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

You'll find coverage of this weekend's Steelers vs Ravens game on CTV , more specifically CTV BC, CTV Alberta, and RDS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you're looking to watch more NFL games this season, however, we'd recommend heading over to DAZN, the best place to be for Canadian NFL fans. You'll get coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game as well as NFL Game Pass and RedZone access. Plus, you'll also find Premier League and Champions League Soccer live here as well. DAZN will only set you back CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

Sky Sports is offering this weekend's Ravens vs Steelers game, with the matchup being one of this week's Sky Sports NFL channel fixtures. Kickoff is scheduled for 6pm GMT, and if you don't already have Sky Sports you'll be able to watch with a Now TV Sports Pass - perfect if you just want access for a day or month. However, if you want to watch more NFL games this season, it's more cost effective to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro membership. £143.99 gets you every game of the 2020 / 2021 NFL season (though note this weekend's game will be subject to blackouts in the UK), as well as the playoffs, Super Bowl, and RedZone access as well. Plus, if you don't mind watching on catch up you'll also find a cheaper Essentials subscription available too. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Australia

Australian viewers can watch the Ravens vs Steelers game on Kayo Sports this weekend, so get yourself tuned in for kickoff at 4.00am ACT Monday November 2. Kayo offers up a massive range of live sports coverage, with select NFL games hitting the streaming service every week. The Basic plan will only set you back $25 a month with access on two devices, though if you want to share a subscription three devices will only cost you $35 a month. Not only that, but you can also pick up a FREE 14-day trial right now, which means free NFL live streams for the next two weeks. You can also watch every single NFL game on NFL Game Pass, with live coverage throughout the season, playoffs games, the Super Bowl and more. Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).