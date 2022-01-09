Steelers vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

The Steelers vs Ravens live stream. It's one of the games of the weekend at any point of the season, but with both franchises straining every sinew for a wild card spot, this could be one of the most important in week 18. Only a win will do for both teams, so read on as we explain how to get a Steelers vs Ravens live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

Pittsburgh's playoff hopes are slim and Baltimore's are slighter still, but it ain't over until it's over. These two franchises can't stand each other at the best of times, and they'll each come into this fuelled by the knowledge that they can deny their opponent a place in the postseason.

With Lamar Jackson's ankle still a source of concern, Tyler Huntley may get the nod for the Ravens. The fleet-footed backup has been thrilling to watch, but he threw a costly interception against the Rams last weekend and will be determined to make up for it.

Big Ben said farewell to Heinz Field with a victory, but that was thanks to the brilliant exploits of Najee Harris. The Steelers were counting their luck when they beat the Ravens by a point last month, and Baltimore will want their own back.

Both teams need other results to go their way in order to sneak into the playoffs, and anything can happen. Follow our guide on how to watch the Steelers vs Ravens online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Steelers vs Ravens from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Steelers vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

7-day FREE trial Today's Steelers vs Ravens game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Steelers vs Ravens without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens: live stream NFL in Canada

CTV Today's Steelers vs Ravens game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and it's being televised by CTV, which also offers streaming access either on a standalone basis or at no extra cost for subscribers. However, Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Steelers vs Ravens live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

NFL Game Pass The Steelers vs Ravens game kicks off at 6pm GMT on Sunday evening, and you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every remaining game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Sky Sports shows at least five NFL games a week but the Steelers vs Ravens isn't one of this week's featured matchups. And if you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Steelers vs Ravens FREE: live stream NFL in Australia