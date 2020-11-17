Spain vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League 2020 football from anywhere

With just a single point separating the two sides, second placed Spain host first placed Germany in a battle for top spot in Nation League Group A4. Spain managed to grab a last-gasp equaliser five minutes into stoppage time to earn a point in the 1-1 reverse fixture stalemate in Berlin back in September, and an equally tight game is expected tonight. Read on for your full guide to getting a Spain vs Germany live stream in the Nations League, no matter where in the world you are.

Spain vs Germany live stream Kick-off for Spain vs Germany at the Estadio Olímpico de Sevilla in Sevilla is scheduled for 8.45pm local time (CET), which is 7.45pm GMT. Full TV and streaming options are below, and you can get out to an early lead by netting a good VPN, which will let you watch you preferred Nations League live stream from anywhere in the world.

With Spain trailing Germany in the table, the home side will have to come out on the attack, and have the firepower to breakdown Joachim Löw's side's defence. Luis Enrique's side will need to give a better account of themselves than they did at on Saturday night, having struggled to match Switzerland in Basel after scraping a 1-1 draw thanks to Gerard Moreno's 89th-minute leveller.

That match saw the normally ultra-reliable penalty king Sergio Ramos miss two spot kicks and the record cap, and the new record holder for most caps for La Roja will be intent on making sure the blame for his side's failure to win the group won't rest on his shoulders.

Much like Spain, Germany have at times made hard work of things during this Nations League campaign, having won just two of their five matches, but Saturday's 3-1 home victory over Ukraine now puts them in the driving seat in the group.

Moreno's goal-scoring heroics from the bench against Switzerland could earn him a starting role here, while Juventus loanee Alvaro Morata is also in contention for a spot in the first eleven. Toni Kroos, meanwhile, is available for selection for the Germans after serving his suspension against Ukraine.

Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Spain vs Germany online and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Spain vs Germany from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Spain vs Germany game, don't sweat it. With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune in to the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Nations League football online from anywhere

How to watch Spain vs Germany live stream in the UK

Sky has the exclusive rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK, with Spain vs Germany set to be shown on Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7.40pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £25 right now - that's all 11 channels, so as well as Nations League action, you'll also be able to watch the Premier League, F1, PGA Tour golf, NFL and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Spain vs Germany live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN and Spanish-language channel TUDN (formerly Univision Deportes Network) have the rights to show the Spain vs Germany Nations League clash in the US, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET/11.45am PT. However, the match won't be available on any of ESPN's linear channels. The game will instead be shown on the sports network's streaming service ESPN+. ESPN+ only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox.

How to watch a Spain vs Germany live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Spain vs Germany in the Nations League if you're down under. Make sure you set an alarm though – kick-off is at 6.45am AEDT on Wednesday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Spain vs Germany in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian footy fans is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

