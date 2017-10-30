Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are company’s affordable smartphones aimed at Indian market

Sony recently announced two new budget devices, the Xperia R1 and R1 Plus in India. The two devices come with similar specifications and the only difference between the two is in terms of memory. In terms of pricing, the devices will retail in India starting at Rs. 12,990.

Sony usually focuses on the flagship and midrange smartphone segment and the launch of these budget devices in India may be the beginning of a change in the company’s strategy in India. The Xperia R1 and R1 Plus from Sony will compete with budget devices of Xiaomi and Motorola in the country.

Sony Xperia R1, R1 Plus Specifications

The Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus run on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and the company has promised that the devices will receive an upgrade for Android 8.0 Oreo. The devices come with a 5.2-inch HD TFT 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

In terms of performance, the Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are powered by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU. While the Xperia R1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, the Xperia R1 Plus comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage on both the devices can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the devices feature a 13MP primary camera with a Sony Exmor sensor, LED flash and Predictive Hybrid Autofocus. On the front, the budget devices sport an 8MP secondary camera for selfies.

The Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus are powered by a 2,620mAh battery. The dual SIM device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot, allowing you to use the microSD card simultaneously with the two SIM cards. Other connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Sony Xperia R1, R1 Plus pricing and availability

The Sony Xperia R1 and R1 Plus will be available in India in Black and Silver colour options starting from November 10 and the pre-registrations for the devices will start from November 5 on Amazon India. The Xperia R1 is priced at Rs. 12,990 and the Xperia R1 Plus is priced at Rs. 14,990.