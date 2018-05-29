Sony announces their high-end 4K HDR X9000F TV series in India

Update: The price and availability details of the 65-inch and 85-inch 4K HDR X9000F TVs are out. The new models are priced at Rs 3,39,900 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs 12,99,900 for the 85-inch model.

Sony announced their latest range of 4K HDR TVs — X9000F series, around a month ago in India. Originally, the 4K HDR TV range was introduced (as X900F in the UK) at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2018 earlier this year in five variants — including 49-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. But only 55-inch, 65-inch and 85-inch variants have been launched in India.

The whole X9000F series is equipped with what Sony calls the X1 Extreme processor, which is Sony’s latest image processor that the company claims can provide 40% real-time processing than its popular X1.

All the TVs run Android TV version 7.0 with Sony’s skin on top. It brings along an array of new features like a built-in Chromecast, which enables content sharing via smartphone or tablet to the TV. Since it’s an Android TV, users get an access to the application supported by the software version.

The company claims that the TV will soon be smart-home ready and will be able to connect and communicate with other smart devices after an update.

As seen on the older TVs, Sony has heavily focused on the design and that’s visible. The frame around the screen is neat, tidy and trim — in line with current trends. It also benefits from a cool ‘brushed metal’ effect finish.

All the TVs are HDR 10 compatible and have bottom firing 10W + 10W audio output.

Price starts at Rs 2,39,900 for the 55-inch variant, and that's the model that is currently available.

The new 4K HDR models will be available in all Sony Center and electronic stores across India.