New features revealed in latest Windows 8.1 Update

Windows 8.1 will also come to super cheap tablets.

Microsoft originally mentioned three features that were to be rolled out in the latest update to Windows 8.1 last Tuesday but more have been found by prominent Microsoft expert, Paul Thurott.

Lumped with the rest of the dozens of other compulsory and optional downloads issued was one called KB2975719, which turns out to be a 171MB update formerly known as Windows 8.1 Update 2.

Other than the three confirmed ones (Precision touchpad improvements, Miracast Receive APIs and fewer login prompts for Sharepoint Online), Microsoft detailed four other minor ones (settings changes for "Update and recovery", the addition of the Russian currency, Ruble, blocking out-of-date Active X and video capture metadata for MP4 APIs).

Last Tuesday saw a deluge of update with a number of security related ones for Internet Explorer, Windows and .Net as well plus updates to Microsoft Office 2013 and Lync 2013.

Windows 8.1 Update 2 was supposed to be the last big update to Windows 8.1 (and Windows 8) before Microsoft's next flagship OS, Windows 9 (or Threshold) launched in roughly next year.

Latest rumours mention that Microsoft may kill the controversial Charms bar while adding a "virtual desktop" feature.

