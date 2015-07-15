Microsoft adds Facebook integration to Windows apps

Microsoft has firmed up its relationship with Facebook after adding deeper integration into the company's newest SDK tool.

The new feature makes it easier for developers to design universal apps with Facebook integration from the start and that goes for apps on Windows Phone 8.1, 8.1 and of course Windows 10.

Using the new SDK, developers can allow various authorizations such as logging in and out, feed or request dialogs, and use Facebook's Graph to post to a user's feed, upload a photo, like a page or object and create custom stories.

Make no bones about it - Microsoft is betting big on the Windows apps that will be omnipresent across PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones and any other device running Windows 10. By adding Facebook integration into the bargain it only goes to bolster their chances in the long run.

Cross device identity

Windows apps will move to a centralized brand identity and users with a Windows 10 device will recognize them regardless of the device. Further to that, details have already emerged of what Skype will look like across different versions of Windows 10.

We're already well on the home straight when it comes to the revolutionary new OS that will be released into the wild by July 29 and with integrations like this one, the future of the new OS looks very bright.