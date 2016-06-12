18 Siri commands that I want to come to the Mac

When people ask me why I use a Mac for everyday tasks, I tell them it's because OS X allows me to be more productive than on a Windows PC. That's through a combination of specialized apps and OS-specific features, such as Hot Corners combined with Mission Control; plus, I prefer its overall look and feel. The question is: how could Apple make it even more useful?

Porting Siri to OS X would be a good move. With Cortana and Windows 10, Microsoft has shown that voice-activated personal assistants are more than a gimmick on the desktop. With a rumored Siri SDK in the works that would allow integration with services, Siri could go from being a nice-to-have app to a real time-saver.

There's evidence to suggest that Apple will unveil Siri on the Mac at WWDC 2016, along with OS X El Capitan's successor, OS X 10.12. It seems to be a case of when that will happen, rather than if, so here are 18 time-saving Siri commands that I would like to become a reality on the Mac.