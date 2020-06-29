Snapchat Spectacles will finally be available in India

Snapchat is looking to keep its momentum in India going by finally bringing its hardware products to India — the Spectacles 2 and 3 will be available later this week.

Originally introduced in 2016, the Snapchat Spectacles was a way for users to capture photos and videos in a first-person POV and share online. Its successors, which came out in 2018 and 2019, brought much-needed hardware and software improvements to the platform.

In a world where smart glasses have failed to make a mark, Snap Inc remains as one of the few to still offer one — and it is finally making its way to India for the first time. This will be the first time that Snapchat hardware will be available in India, following a successful turnaround by the app over the course of last year, recording a whopping 120% growth YoY .

Snapchat’s head of the Indian market posted a rather direct teaser about the upcoming launch. The Spectacles 2 and 3 have already been listed as “coming soon” on Flipkart, and a look at the Spectacles website for India confirms that they will be available starting later this week, on July 4.

The decision to bring the current as well as the last-gen ones to India could be a price-driven one, the Spectacles 3 will set you back by Rs 29,999 while the Spectacles 2 is priced at Rs 14,999.

The Snapchat Spectacles 3 allows for shooting in various modes such as stereoscopic 3D, stereo audio and additional AR effects and filters. Moreover, the images and videos are no longer limited to Snapchat, and can be easily exported to share on other platforms such as YouTube or social media. This ability makes it one of the most affordable ways to create virtual reality content. In fact, the package will also include a 3D Viewer to experience the shots in VR.

Check out the Snapchat Spectacles on Flipkart