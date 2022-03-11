Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might be able to track your body temperature too

Audio player loading…

There is no prize for guessing that Samsung is already working on the Galaxy Watch 5 . The successor of Galaxy Watch 4 is already making headlines and the latest report hints that the Watch 5 might even ship with a thermometer onboard.

This sensor will work as a regular thermometer that we have at our home and will be able to detect any variance in body temperature or other infections. Also, the sensor will be able to track ovulation cycles.

The report by ETNews (via Android Authority ) says that the South Korean company might be betting big on temperature monitoring this year. According to a report, the Galaxy Watch 5 might not be the only wearable gadget to come with this feature and says that Samsung is already testing a similar feature for the upcoming Galaxy Buds.

For the Galaxy buds, though the company, might use slightly different technology and might use “infrared wavelengths emitted from the eardrum to wireless earphones” to monitor body temperature.

While the Galaxy Watch 5 might not be the first-ever smartwatch to come with temperature monitoring, however, it could be the first time a brand as big as Samsung is incorporating this in its wearable devices. Even the Apple Watch, which is the gold standard when it comes to smartwatches, doesn’t come with temperature monitoring sensors.

The primary reason given behind this is that the skin temperature could easily be impacted by various external factors – for example, increased exposure to sunlight makes the skin feel a bit hotter than normal. However, Samsung seems to have cracked the formula to avoid these false positives.

Might prove handy in early detection of Covid-19

The market for fitness-focused wearables has grown considerably over the last couple of years thanks to the pandemic outbreak. The domestic market experienced a whopping 170 per cent uptick.

The inclusion of features like SpO2 tracking apart from the general focus on fitness were credited for this trend. If Samsung is able to accurately monitor and report the change in body temperature it could be a massive help in timely detection of Covid-19 – which otherwise seems like a regular cold and cough.

That being said, Samsung is betting big on wearables this year and aiming to achieve double-digit growth compared to the previous year. The company might rely on this feature to achieve its goals and we might see this technology being implemented in all the premium wearable devices from Samsung in 2022.