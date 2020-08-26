Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series is now official in India, hot on the heels of the Note 20 and the Watch. It is Samsung’s most premium tablet to date and takes on Apple’s iPad Pro.

At its Unpacked event earlier this month, Samsung announced refreshes for its entire lineup — smartphone, smartwatch, audio and tablets. With the new Tab S7 series, the company aims to make them productivity and entertainment powerhouses.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus moves to a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ compliance, making it one of the best displays on a tablet. With a resolution of 1752 x 2800, it should also be plenty sharp. The smaller Tab S7 switches to an 11-inch LCD panel. The immersion is augmented by a quad-speaker setup with audio from AKG and Dolby Atmos.

On the inside, it is powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, making it the first Snapdragon-powered flagship Samsung product to launch in India this year. That is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage which can be expanded further via Micro SD.

There’s a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. For video calls, there’s an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. All flagship features such as Single take, night mode, hyperlapse, AR doodle and scene optimizer also make the cut.

The battery is rated at a whopping 10,900mAh battery on the Tab S7 Plus and an 8,000mAh pack on the Tab S7. 45W fast charging is also supported over USB Type-C. Even with a battery this size, the tabs are only 5.7mm and 6.3mm thick respectively.

Both the models will come with the new S-Pen which also learns a few more tricks. It can be used for sketching, annotate and take down notes, control media playback, sign documents, marks up PDFs, and even converts writing to text. A Book Cover keyboard can also be bought separately to continue typing and be more productive.

Price and offers in India

Model Price (in INR) Tab S7 Wi-Fi, 128GB Rs 55,999 Tab S7 (4G), 128GB Rs 63,999 Tab S7 Plus (4G), 128GB Rs 79,999 Keyboard Cover Rs 15,999/ Rs17,999

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 55,999 for the WiFi variant and Rs 63,999 for the 4G variant. The Tab S7 Plus is priced at Rs 79,999 for the 4G variant.

As a part fo launch offer, Samsung is offering Rs. 10,000 discount on the Keyboard cover. And, for those who pre-book the tablet, you can get the Microsoft 365 at a discounted price.

Additionally, there is also flat Rs 5,000 off on Tab S7 and Rs 6000 cashback on Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. There is also no-cost EMI options available for popular cards. The p[re-booking offers are valid from August 26 and September 30