Samsung Galaxy S22 reservation teaser confirms Note-like design for S22 Ultra

Audio player loading…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 launch is expected very soon, and ahead of the February Unpacked event, Samsung has launched a reservation page so you can get the company to set aside a new phone or Galaxy Tab S8 for you if you want. However there's a huge secret hidden within.

The reservation page, which you can view here, includes a teaser video for the new smartphones, and in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot, you can see silhouetted outlines of the Galaxy S22. Don't try to watch the video for it, we've shared it as the image at the top of this page.

As you can see, the two phones shown look slightly different - the one on the left is curved, while the right one has a more angular and professional-looking design.

Standard and Ultra

We think the left phone is the Galaxy S22 and the right one is the S22 Ultra. Why? Because it exactly matches some leaked renders we've seen of the phone.

Looking at the right phone, the reflected light seems to show a screen which curves sharply at the edges, in a waterfall style like the Huawei Mate 40 Pro or Oppo Find X2 Pro.

So it seems the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a more svelte design with sharper angles and a steep curved display. If those earlier renders are correct, which they now almost definitely are, this could look a lot like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

This fits with the fact that most leakers now think the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S Pen stylus, as well as a slot to fit it within the body, as those aforementioned renders show.

Now, our main reservation with this news isn't that the phone will look different, as the corroboration between the leaked images and Samsung's silhouette is solid, but that it won't be called the Galaxy S22 Ultra at all.

Some early leaks thought it'd be called the Galaxy S22 Note, because it's taking the Note 21's place as Samsung's business-oriented stylus mobile, and that could still be true.

We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch in the next few weeks, so we'll find out the phone's real name very soon. Stay tuned for more news on that front.