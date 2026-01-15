IBM wants to give businesses and governments more control over AI data

IBM Sovereign Core is all about giving enterprises and governments secure access to AI

IBM has launched its new IBM Sovereign Core platform, designed to give enterprises and governments access to artificial intelligence while maintaining sovereignty for maximum security.

The company explained the launch of Sovereign Core aligns with the growing demand for control over infrastructure, which is driven by regulation and governance requirements.

"With IBM Sovereign Core, we are helping clients move faster and with confidence— combining openness, compliance, and operational autonomy to meet the demands of the AI era," IBM Software Products GM Priya Srinivasan explained.

The company described Sovereign Core as the "industry's first" solution for building, deploying, and managing AI-ready sovereign environments.

With in-boundary identity and keys, authentication, authorization, and encryption keys are all stored and managed within the jurisdiction boundaries. IBM also understands that its customers will likely need to prove sovereignty to regulators, which is why it generates evidence of continuous compliance via system telemetry and audit trails.

Customers can also bring open or proprietary models to the platform, and one single plane can manage thousands of cores and hundreds of nodes.

IBM Sovereign Core can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud. IT Service Providers are also being signed up to deploy Sovereign Core, beginning with Cegeka in Belgium and the Netherlands, and Computacenter in Germany. Besides "operational independence," these offerings also align with the whole idea of sovereignty, beyond just where data is stored.

"Partnering with IBM to offer a pre-architected solution through our in-country environment enables us to deliver enterprise-ready software to our clients, while allowing them to address local compliance standards," Cegeka VP of Cloud & Digital Platforms, Gaetan Willems, wrote.

First launching as a tech preview in February 2026, IBM promises to add further capabilities to Sovereign Core when it hits general availability in mid-2026.

