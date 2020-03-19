Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Olympic Edition unveiled - but you probably won't be able to get it

Samsung has just unveiled its Olympic sponsored edition of the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, but it's unlikely you'll be able to buy it ahead of this summer's anticipated games.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Olympic edition is currently a Japan-only exclusive, and the manufacturer has yet to announce whether the phone will debut in any other markets.

Japanese network NTT Docomo are the sole carrier for the device, and there's not even any news on whether the special edition will be on sale in Samsung's home market of South Korea.

The phone is available in a matte gold color (there aren't any other options) and it includes the Olympic logo at the bottom of the rear of the phone with the name Tokyo 2020 sitting above that.

It's the 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage version of the handset that's been given this Olympic makeover, and the variant isn't available in any other configurations.

Those who live in Japan are able to pre-order the handset now, but it won't begin shipping out until some stage in June. It's set to cost JPY114,840 (about $1,050, £900, AU$1,850) which is a touch more than the standard version in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics Games are currently set to take place in July and August 2020, but the ongoing Covid-19 situation around the world has led many to speculate on whether the event will go ahead.

Seiko Hashimoto, Japan's Olympic minister, said, "We will do our utmost to prepare [to hold the Olympics] as scheduled so that the International Olympic Committee will be convinced we are capable of hosting the Games."

If the games don't go ahead, this may make the Olympic edition Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus an even rarer collectors item than if the games happen.

Via GSMArena