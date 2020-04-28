Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could pack the Galaxy S20's best camera feature

The Galaxy Fold, above, has decent cameras, but the Fold 2's are likely better

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold has decent camera hardware but a fairly modest number of megapixels in its snappers. For the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, though, it looks like the number of megapixels could be substantially increased.

According to Ross Young (a display industry analyst) the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a triple-lens camera with 12MP, 16MP and 64MP sensors. That’s up from 12MP, 12MP and 16MP on the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.

He doesn’t specify what each sensor’s role is, but it’s likely that along with a main sensor there’s a telephoto one and an ultra-wide one, just like on the original Galaxy Fold. And we can further guess that the arrangement will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20, which has a 64MP telephoto sensor, allowing for 3x lossless and 30x digital zoom.

More Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks:Camera - The main camera consists of a triple camera configuration with 12MP/16MP/64MP lenses with dual optical image stabilization vs. last year at 12/12/16MPs.April 27, 2020

Young adds that the camera will have dual optical image stabilization, and in a separate tweet says that the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will cost between $1,780 - $1,980, but that he expects the price to be in the middle of those two figures at around $1,880 (roughly £1,510 / AU$2,900).

That would make the phone around $100 cheaper than the original Samsung Galaxy Fold was at launch, despite the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 apparently having bigger, better screens, a higher resolution camera, an S-Pen stylus, and 5G.

Young isn’t someone we’ve seen a lot of leaks from, so we’d take these claims with a pinch of salt, but he is a respected analyst, and this isn’t the first information he’s provided on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. A week earlier he also detailed the screen specs, claiming, among other things, that the Fold 2 has a 7.59-inch 2213 x 1689 main display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

We might not know whether he’s right or not for a while, as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 probably won’t land until August, when it’s likely to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but TechRadar will cover all the reputable leaks and rumors until then, so stay tuned for more information.

Via PocketNow