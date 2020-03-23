Reliance Jio announces Work From Home Pack to ease your home internet woes

Reliance Jio has launched a new Work from Home tariff plan for office goers who are now handling work from their homes. Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak around the globe, people in India have only recently started staying in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus.

As such, internet issues can seldom affect your day to day activities if you're working from home. To combat high data use, Jio's Work from Home tariff pack offers 2GB data per day for 51 days. That's 102GB data with around two months' validity and is priced at Rs 251.

(Image credit: Jio)

However, one should note that this plan doesn't come with voice calling and SMS benefits. Also, if you exhaust the daily 2GB limit, you can continue to browse at 64kbps until the clock resets.

Reliance Jio revised 4G data vouchers

Add-on 4G Data voucher to stay connected. Always.https://t.co/OJ7ZTAFdEU
March 20, 2020

Jio has also revised its 4G data plans with added benefits at no extra cost. The 4G data voucher of Rs 51 that earlier offered 3GB data has now been revised to 6GB with an additional 500 minutes talk time for Jio to non-Jio calls.

Similarly, Rs 101 plan that previously offered 6GB data now comes with a 12GB data validity with an added 1000 minutes talk time. The base plans worth Rs 11 and Rs 21 also now come with 75 minutes and 200 minutes worth of non-Jio calls.

As for the work from home tariff plan, it's solely aimed at people who need more high-speed data, so if that is something you're looking for, then Jio's latest plan could be helpful for you.