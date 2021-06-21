Realme’s Dizo sub-brand to debut its first product in India on July 1

Last month Realme unveiled its sub-brand Dizo to the Indian market under its TechLife ecosystem. The company stated that under Dizo will focus on selling AIoT products like Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care, and Accessories.

Now Dizo is gearing up for its first-ever product launch in the Indian market. The company has just sent out invites for the launch event scheduled to take place on July 1.

The announcement is also shared via social media and the Twitter post reads, “The announcement you've all been waiting for! Mark your calendars for the first DIZO product launch on July 1st.” The post, though, doesn’t give any hint about the upcoming product. Have a look for yourself.

Dizo products on Flipkart

Just a couple of days back, Dizo announced a partnership with the leading e-commerce platform Flipkart confirming that all the upcoming Dizo products will be available on Flipkart once launched. The company in a prepared statement announced that “DIZO will utilise Flipkart's pan-India supply chain and nuanced understanding of the Indian market to bring its state-of-the-art products to consumers’ doorsteps. Further, DIZO will make all four categories of products - namely Smart Entertainment, Smart Home, Smart Care and Accessories - available on Flipkart.”

Since Dizo is relying on Realme for most of its R&D and supply chain, collaborating with Flipkart was inevitable as it is the e-commerce partner of choice for Realme as well. The partnership will also offer Dizo to maximize its reach by selling its products to the remotest part of the country where Flipkart serves.

In terms of the first set of products that Dizo plans to announce is still unknown. However, a few reports suggest that the company may launch Dizo Bluetooth headphones with a model number DA210 while other products like true wireless earbuds and smartwatch are still under development. That being said, since the launch date is already out, we won’t have to wait for long to see what all products the company makes its debut with.

