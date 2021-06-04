Realme Watch S gets a new colourway — Silver

Realme Watch S budget smartwatch now comes in a new colour variant. The Silver variant of the Realme Watch S has been unveiled and it will go on sale starting next week in India.

The Realme Watch S Silver variant will go on sale on June 7 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme.com. The pricing of the watch remains unchanged. Apart from the charge in colour rest of the specs and features remains the same.

The Realme Watch S Silver variant is priced at Rs 4,999 and will go on sale starting June 7 on Flipkart and Realme e-store. Apart from the Silver colour option, the wearable is also available in Black and strap options including Blue, Green, and Orange. Realme Watch S also comes in a special Master Edition which is priced Rs 5,999.

Realme Watch S features and specs

The Realme Watch S was launched in India at the end of 2020 and it is also the company's first circular watch. It comes in a circular design and the body is made up of a 47mm 6063 aluminium case. The watch weighs 48 grams and comes with interchangeable 22mm straps.

For visuals, you get a 1.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 360. The display can go up to 600 nits of peak brightness. You get two buttons on the side to navigate across the UI and to power on/off the watch.

The Realme Watch S harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and connects to your smartphone with the Realme Link app. You get over 100 watch faces which can be accessed within the application. It is packed with a 3-axis accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and SpO2 sensor.

The watch will notify you whenever you get notifications on your phone. You can also control media, reject calls, and take pictures on your phone from the watch. The watch is IP68 rated against dust and water. However, Realme Watch S doesn't track swimming.

A total of can 16 different sports mode can be tracked including outdoor run, cricket, walk, indoor run, outdoor cycle, aerobic capacity, strength training, football, and basketball.

The Realme Watch S features a 390mAh battery and on a single charge, it can last up to 15 days. nOther features of the Realme Watch S include a stopwatch, clock, weather forecast, OTA Upgrade, call notification, and a power-saving mode.

