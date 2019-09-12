Realme RMX1991 spotted on TENAA, could be another Realme XT Pro leak

A mysterious Realme phone registered as RMX1991 has been spotted on Chinese regulatory authority, TENAA. The listing also reveals three pictures of the said smartphone along with detailed specifications. Interestingly, looking at the hardware details, it seems as though the RMX1991 is a different phone than the upcoming Realme XT.

Recently, we reported about an alleged image of the Realme XT Pro sourced from SlashLeaks, but it had a centrally-located camera module. The phone spotted on TENAA also has a quad-camera setup, but it is situated on the top-left corner.

Realme RMX1991 specifications

The TENAA listing reveals that the RMX1991 carries a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen. There's a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display. It measures 158.7 x 75.2 x 8.6 mm, has a weight of around 182 grams and the back panel of the phone indicates at a subtle gradient pattern.

It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at upto 2.2GHz and paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. This could well be the base variant of the alleged Realme XT Pro and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based ColorOS. The phone has a microSD card slot which supports memory expansion upto 512GB.

The RMX1991 has a quad-camera setup which consists of a primary 64MP camera, an 8MP lens, and two 2MP sensors. There's a notch cut out on the front which houses a 32MP selfie camera.

It has a 4,000mAh battery capacity and could support 30W fast charging.

All of this falls in line with our earlier reports and speculations of the Realme XT Pro. The chipset being used here could be the Snapdragon 730G processor which will pit it against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K20.

Realme Mobiles is slated to announce the Realme XT on September 13 in India where we also expect the company to tease us with "one more thing" as it has been for the past some time now. We wouldn't be surprised if Realme decides to launch the XT Pro in India during the Diwali festivities in October.