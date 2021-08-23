Realme launches C21Y smartphone in India with T610 chipset

Realme has launched a new smartphone in India called the Realme C21Y which launched in Vietnam earlier this year. This new Realme device is set to take on rival company mobile phones like Redmi 9, Infinix Hot 10S, and Nokia G20.

The Realme C21Y comes with a tall 20:9 display along with a 5,000mAh battery that with support for reverse charging and a Super Power Saving Mode that can deliver up to 2.33 days of standby time with just five percent of battery according to the company. It has a triple rear camera setup which comes preloaded with features like the Super NightScape and Chroma Boost. The mobile phone also supports slo-mo and full-HD (1080p) video recording.

Realme C21Y India price and availability

The Realme C21Y has been priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage option. It will be available in Cross Black and Cross Blue colours and can be purchased on Realme's own website, Flipkart, and select offline retailers from August 30.

Sale goes live on August 30 Check out the Realme C21Y on Flipkart 3GB + 32GB at Rs 8,999 4GB + 64GB at Rs 9,999View Deal

Realme C21Y: Specs

The Realme C21Y comes with 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, it features an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC that has a Mali-G52 GPU along with up to 4GB RAM.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front the Realme C21Y has a 5MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video chats.

The device has up to 64GB of internal storage that has a dedicated slot for expansion via microSD card up to 256GB. It is a dual-Nano SIM device and runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top of it. For battery it comes with a 5,000mAh unit with support for reverse wired charging.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone port. The sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. For security, it has a fingerprint sensor on the back. Realme C21Y measures 164.5x76x9.1mm and weighs 200 grams.