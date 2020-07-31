Realme 6i goes on sale for the first time in India today

The Realme 6i will go on sale for the first time in India today. The device was launched in India last week. The Realme 6i is the third device in the Realme 6 series after the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6i will go on sale via Flipkart for the first time at 12 noon. The Realme 6i 4+64GB model is priced at Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999 for the 6+64GB variant. It is available in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colour options.

Realme 6i specifications

It flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The screen aspect ratio is 20:9 and screen to body ratio is 90.5%. Under the hood, the device comes with an octa-core 12nm MediaTek G90T chipset clocked at 2.05 GHz and for graphics, you get ARM G76 GPU.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You get a 16MP punch-hole selfie camera. There’s support for HDR, nightscape, slow-mo, ultra-wide-angle video, 4K video recording with the rear camera. You get HDR selfie, slow-mo 120fps, nightscape, slow-mo video with the front camera.

The Realme 6i comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge via Type-C port. However, this time around Realme will be bundling a 20W charger inbox and the 30W charge can be bought separately from Realme e-store. It runs on Android 10 based on Realme UI out of the box.

Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

