Purported specs of Motorola Edge Plus, One Mid, and G8 Power Lite leaked

Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola One Mid, and Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite could be next-in-line to be unveiled by the Lenovo-owned company. Fresh leaks by XDA Developers' Mishaal Rahman lay bare the critical specifications of the three smartphones.

Interestingly and as Rahman states in his tweet, the Motorola Edge Plus will be the company's first flagship smartphone to have come out since Moto Z3 in 2018. Even the recent Motorola Razr 2019 is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 710 chip and not a flagship chip. So it's safe to say Motorola has not dabbled with a flagship phone in the past two years, and things have changed drastically in the smartphone space ever since.

Here's what Rahman tweeted:

Motorola One Mid-Snapdragon 675-6.53" 2340x1080 display-4000mAh batteryMotorola Moto G8 Power Lite (who comes up with these names?)-MediaTek Helio P35 (mt6765)-5000mAh batteryFebruary 25, 2020

Motorola Edge Plus, One Mid, G8 Power Lite leaked specifications

According to Rahman, the Motorola Edge Plus features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be a curved display, probably an AMOLED panel. It will be powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and is expected to support 5G networks, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone in question is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery that may or may not support fast charging.

However, going by the feature set, we are inclined to believe that it will support some sort fast charging solution.

Now, this is a pretty decent list of hardware as far as flagship phones go, however, there's still so much that's unknown about this flagship by Motorola.

Next up, the Motorola One Mid seems to be part of the Android One program and features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution display. It is powered by Snapdragon 675 processor, which is incidentally a two-year-old chip and is also equipped with a 4,000mAh battery.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chip and a 5,000mAh battery.

We'll know more about these smartphones as we near the official launch, but there's currently no information on when that will happen.